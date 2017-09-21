Intel's 18-core i9-7980XE benchmarks show up online

By
Intel's 18-core i9-7980XE benchmarks show up online

New high-end part clocks up to 4.2GHz.

Okay, so it's not a lot of new info, and most of it's in Chinese, but it's something, right? But there's no doubting that Intel's upcoming Core i9-7980XE processor is looking mighty fast.

And, mighty expensive, $US1999.

Chinese site Coolenjoy got the hardware and ran it through a bunch of Cinebench tests, and it unsurprisingly blows everything out of the water, with a base clock of 2.6GHz, and boosting up to 4.4GHz on two cores in Turbo mode.

You can find the full range of test results on Coolenjoy, but here's a couple of to give you an idea. (7980XE are listed above the other results, FYI).

Tags:
7980xe benchmarks core i9 cpu cpus intel news processor

Most Read Articles

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole
Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)

Review: Dell XPS 15 laptop (2017 model)
Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU

Benchmarks and specs leak for upcoming Ryzen 5 2500U APU
What's new in iOS 11?

What's new in iOS 11?
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?