Intel's 18-core i9-7980XE benchmarks show up online

New high-end part clocks up to 4.2GHz.

Okay, so it's not a lot of new info, and most of it's in Chinese, but it's something, right? But there's no doubting that Intel's upcoming Core i9-7980XE processor is looking mighty fast.

And, mighty expensive, $US1999.

Chinese site Coolenjoy got the hardware and ran it through a bunch of Cinebench tests, and it unsurprisingly blows everything out of the water, with a base clock of 2.6GHz, and boosting up to 4.4GHz on two cores in Turbo mode.

You can find the full range of test results on Coolenjoy, but here's a couple of to give you an idea. (7980XE are listed above the other results, FYI).