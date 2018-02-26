Intel will launch 5G-powered laptops in 2019

The chip maker is working with some of the industry's biggest tech brands, such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft

Intel has announced plans to deliver 5G-powered laptops to the market before the end of 2019.

Rivaling Qualcomm, which has also been focusing on launching 5G in Winodws-powered device through its new modems, Intel revealed it is working with some of the industry's biggest tech brands, such as Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft to bring its XMM 8000 series modem into laptops to give them the power of 5G connectivity.

Intel's first 5G modem was unveiled last year, and operates on sub-6GHz and millimetre wave global spectrum bands, meaning it can power a plethora of connected devices with a 5G networks, from phones to cars. However, it's not until now that Intel has set the ball rolling in integrating this modem with OEMs to get 5G to the masses.

"Imagine immersing in untethered VR from anywhere in the world, or downloading a 250MB file in seconds from a parking lot. Or imagine being able to continue participating in a multiplayer game as you ride in an autonomous vehicle on the way to class. Radically different," Intel said.

"This is just a sampling of the experiences 5G will reimagine for the mobile PC. As this transformation of data continues, it's critical for PCs to be ready with 5G."

But don't expect to see the devices for almost another two years while the companies work to get them prepared for mass markets. In the meantime, Intel said it'll be demoing a concept device in the form of a detachable 2-in-1 device at MWC next week, powered by the latest 8th-gen Core i5 processor and also boasting an early version of Intel's 5G modem. The firm said the demo will be live-streaming video over the 5G network.

As part of the announcement, Intel also revealed that it has joined forces with China's Unigroup Spreadtrum to integrate its 5G modem in its upcoming mobile platform, due for launch in 2019.

"To expand our entry into the China phone ecosystem, Intel and Unigroup Spreadtrum and RDA have established a multi-year collaboration to develop a portfolio of 5G products for mobile platforms, combining Intel 5G modems with Spreadtrum application processor technology," the firm added.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk