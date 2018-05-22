Intel finally reveals 10nm Cannon Lake processors

The long-delayed low-spec chips will first appear in the Lenovo IdeaPad 330.

Intel has revealed its 10nm Cannon Lake processors are now available on the Lenovo IdeaPad 330, 12 months after they were first announced and two years after they were originally supposed to launch.

The Core i3-8121U is a low-spec chip, for use in mid-range notebooks according to Intel’s Ark catalogue, which details all of its component's specifications.

It's a dual-core processor with four threads and clocked at 2.2GHz, with an upgrade to 3.2GHz in Turbo Boost mode.

Intel’s Core i3-8121U supports LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X memory, both low-power versions of DDR4 RAM. This means less power is used even alongside high memory configurations, making it a more efficient option for low-end devices.

There doesn't appear to be any graphics support as per the listing, although this isn't unusual for Intel’s low-end chips. It also offers 4MB of level 3 cache and the theoretical memory bandwidth figure has also been upgraded to 41.6GB/s, up from 34.1GB/s.

It's a low-end chip, hence the i3 in its name and the U tagged on the end tells us it’s a 15W chip. The 8 stands for eighth generation, lining it up alongside the Kaby Lake-R, Kaby Lake-G, and Coffee Lake processors, built upon the 14nm architecture.

Intel originally said its 10nm processors would be available at the end of 2015, but production was pushed back until 2019 in the company's latest financial results. Citing problems with producing the chips at scale, CEO Brian Krzanich said the company had "bit off too much" when it came to promising delivery targets for the technology.

However, this latest news suggests the company has finally been able to manufacture them on a large enough scale to power Lenovo’s IdeaPad 330.