Intel CEO Bill Krzanich to step down after workplace fling

CFO Robert Swan will look after the company's helm while the board seeks another leader.

Intel has announced the resignation of its CEO Brian Krzanich after the executive was put under investigation for a "violation of Intel's non-fraternisation policy".

Reported as a "consensual relationship" with a company employee, by CNBC, the fraternisation in itself doesn't really seem a reason for Krzanich to leave the company, though Intel released a statement noting the violation of a policy that applies to its managers.

"Given the expectation that all employees will respect Intel's values and adhere to the company's code of conduct, the board has accepted Mr Krzanich's resignation," said the chipmaker.

Intel has now announced former chief financial officer Robert Swan will become interim chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

“The board believes strongly in Intel's strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan's ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO. Bob has been instrumental to the development and execution of Intel's strategy, and we know the company will continue to smoothly execute. We appreciate Brian's many contributions to Intel,” said Intel Chairman Andy Bryant.

Intel apparently held both an internal and external investigation into Krzanich's involvement with his colleague, although the company didn't reveal the outcome of the investigation, noting only that it happened some time ago. The company's policy applies whether Krzanich was the employee's direct boss or they had an indirect line of management.

The computing giant added that it believes the appointment of Swan as interim CEO will offer Intel the opportunity it needs to continue momentum in its data division. It expects to post record revenue figures in 2018, although will report on second-quarter earnings at the end of July.

“Intel's transformation to a data-centric company is well under way and our team is producing great products, excellent growth and outstanding financial results. I look forward to Intel continuing to win in the marketplace," Swan added.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk