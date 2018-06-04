Insider Build 17682 brings in a suite of tweaks for Windows 10

Microsoft pushes out fresh features and bug fixes in its latest Insider Build.

Microsoft has released its Windows 10 Insider Build 17682 for members of the Windows Insider program, ushering in a suite of tweaks for the ever-evolving operating system.

The Microsoft Edge browser, which comes built into Windows 10, has been given a nip and a with it gaining the Web Authentication API Preview, which allows users to log into websites using Windows Hello and other authentication techniques.

For people who like using Windows 10 Remote Server Administration Tools, the new Insider build means they’ll no longer need to download it first and can instead install it through the ‘Manage Optional Features’ segment of WIndows 10 settings.

To tackle any privacy concerns, the latest Insider build will now display a screen after users upgrade to it that provides a one-stop-shop for people to setup the various new options WIndows 10 has gained over time and review the devices it can connect to.

A whole host of fixes and improvements have also been made to WIndows 10, including bugs that caused crashes when using the Cortana virtual assistant and some apps missing in the ‘pinned’ and ‘recent items’ in the Windows 10 taskbar.

Many of these tweaks will eventually make their way out of the Insider program and into the standard version of Windows 10, either through a series of small updates or one major update.