iiNet and Internode agree to compensate customers for false NBN promises

Up to 11,000 customers to be offered refunds and plan downgrades.

When I signed up to Internode's top of the line NBN plan last year, I knew I was being optimistic, but I've only ever gotten a fraction of the promised speed. And now, it looks like I might be one of over 11,000 Internode and iiNet customers to be offered compensation for the failed promises of a truly high-speed connection.

The two companies announced today they had made the decision, following the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's promise to take recalcitrant providers to court. The ISP's decisions come after TPG, Telstra, and Optus made similar promises over the last year.

“iiNet and Internode have admitted that between 2015 and mid-2017, they both likely engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct or made false or misleading representations by promoting and offering NBN plans with maximum speeds that could not be delivered,” ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said in today's announcement.

Both ISPs will contact affected customers by email before the 27th of April, which will let them know their real maximum connection speed, and offer a range of compensation options. Depending on the plans the customers were on, this could mean a refund and switch to a more realistic plan, or a no-cost withdrawal from the plan.

You can read more about Internode's plans here. and iiNet's here.