Hyper PixelCast 99

Time to make some predictions and get everything wrong! Well, at least the audio is back to being nice and clear. It was just a blip, folks!

No, really. We've not called anything. While we were recording, Yuji Naka announced he was joining Square-Enix. Tally that as one thing we didn't see coming! A good thing then that Tim and Matt mostly keep things chill and are happy to chew the fat about videogames as well.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Forged Battalion, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Music: Moon Theme Remix (by Plasma3)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Introducing Matt's laptop, as posessed by Ken