Hyper PixelCast 97

So, after asking just what the hell GotY actually means, we've gone and recorded a GotY episode. Do note that this is all personal picks, but personal picks made by a very cool crew.

That crew is led by Tim, but fear not because it includes Ken, Hewso, Jimmy P and site regular but 'cast first timer, Alayna Cole. They talk about some good games and some bad games, take a break, and then return to talk about some very, very good games. And say merry Christmas. This is the last show of 2017, so have a fantastic holiday, all.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Monster Hunter Worlds, Sonic Forces, Horizon: The Frozen Wilds

Music: Tomorrow Should Have Been Last Night (by DragonAvenger, OceansAndrew)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

We'll try to be nicer to James next year