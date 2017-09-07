Hyper PixelCast 90

Hey there, sports fans! Wait! Come back! Yes, we talk sports games in this one, but we promise that it's pretty damn solid.

We put Hewso in charge of episode 90. It seemed to make sense - this guy had half the Camberra Raiders visit his home for a charity event, after all. He's joined by Tim, James Swinbanks and shiny new guest Paul James, a possible sign that Hewso's site is aiming for world domination.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Mario + Rabbids, Batman: The Enemy Within, Madden 18

Music: From Downtown (by ktriton, Mustin, Steve Lella)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

For those curious, yes Tim was off getting cup ramen