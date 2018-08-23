Hyper PixelCast 114

Did you feel like our last show was a bit short? Well, good news - double the cast size apparently equates to double the episode length.

The four people in question are Tim, Hewso, Jess and Jimmy P, who we've not heard from for a while. Maybe he just really likes starting games? Because that's what this one is all about - games with impressive first impressions.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Dead Cells, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Arena of Valor

Music: Deadly Promises (by Darangen)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Somebody buy poor Jess a SNES Mini