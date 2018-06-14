Hyper PixelCast 109

The E3 press conferences have been happening, and a small PixelCast crew has been watching. Just how hype has it all been? Listen to find out.

We went and put Ken in charge based on an uneducated guess that the show would be filled with Mechs. It didn't quite turn out that way, but hey - there's still quite a bit of stuff for him, Matt and guest Jamie Galea to mull over without the need for the regualr games talk. Well, except for Smash Bros., which is pretty much all Nintendo had...

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

____________________________________________________

You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Nuh-un

Music: Nope

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Jamie had bad ramen in Sydney...