Hyper PixelCast 108

It's, uh... it's June already. Almost. Probably by the time you see this. That means that E3 is right around the corner, and so, still in shock, the PixelCast crew takes to talking hype.

The crew in question this time around is Tim, Ken and Hewso. They bounce around the topic of expectations and hopes loosely, but not until they've had a fight about Far Cry 5, looked at some kinda cute monsters and realised that Onrush seems pretty fun.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

____________________________________________________

You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Far Cry 5, Pixeljunk Monsters 2, Onrush (beta)

Music: Global Empire (by Big Giant Circle, Sole Signal, Tweex)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

No, Ken doesn't understand modesty. Sorry.