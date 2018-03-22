Hyper PixelCast 103

By
Hyper PixelCast 103

This is something of a Bud-lite PixelCast, except that, well, we hope you find it at least a little better than Bud-lite.

It's Ken and Matty B keeping the ship light and breezy this time around. Get it? Ship. Becasue They talk about Sea of Thieves a lot - aah, I crack myself up sometimes.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
____________________________________________________
You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Sea of Thieves, Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Music: *tumbleweed*
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)
Haha, Tim is so jet-lagged right now

Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.
Tags:
hyper pc pixelcast sea of thieves vermintide 2 xbox

Most Read Articles

Sony&#8217;s MP-CD1 projector puts a 120in display in your pocket

Sony’s MP-CD1 projector puts a 120in display in your pocket
How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast

How to: Stream VLC Player to Chromecast
Explainer: What is private browsing and how can it keep you safe online?

Explainer: What is private browsing and how can it keep you safe online?
NBN Watch: More transparent than ever?

NBN Watch: More transparent than ever?
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?