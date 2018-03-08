Hyper PixelCast 102

What the heck, Chrono Trigger? You were cool as you were, and you let Square rock up and just smear you with petroleum jelly?

And here we were, thinking that our topic about recent game remasters was going to be mostly positive. Square-Enix ended up having Tim hold its beer, James Swinbanks its whisky, and poor Ken had to balance twenty shots of cheap tequila!

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Into the Breach, Monster Hunter World

Music: Dream of Green (by Wiesty)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Boy, James was UPSET about CT