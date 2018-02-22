Hyper PixelCast 101

It all starts over. And it's much the same before, only more negative! This one is all about trends that we would like come to a halt, or at least slow down.



Ken is in charge for the start of century number two, and he does an able job. At least his main mic worked; Tim's a mite mifffed in that department. And Hewso's also present, capable of talking about Bayonetta without once mentioning her butt.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Golf Story, Dues Ex: Mankind Divided, Bayonetta

Music: Comix Bubble (by Mazedude)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Tim is just about ready to punch Skype in the face