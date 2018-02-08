Hyper PixelCast 100

We made it! Episode 100! And we only took twice as long as some other podcasts. That's to thank on a fortnightly schedule, though, and we think we managed a pretty good show to mark this number.

This is a show of two halves, and it's all about the guests. With no direct topic, Tim is joined by Jickle and Bajo for the first half, while Ken chirps in alongside Nathan Cocks and Jason Imms after a short musical interlude. We cover a lot of games, get a bit distracted, and generally have a good time. Please join us.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Toonstruck, Dragon Ball FighterZ, SotC, Wolfenstein 2, MHW, Destiny 2

Music: Walk on Water (by Housethegrate)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

Thanks to everyone who joined us this episode. No, really.