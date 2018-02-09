Humble's Best of 2017 Bundle is odd, but cheap

We're pretty sure that Goat Simulator didn't come out last year, but whatever, maaaan - it's their bundle.

This one actually reads like a mish-mash of stuff that needed a banner to be placed under, which is a bit unfortunate because, while some of the games are rather good, there's nothing here that most people would consider stand outs of last year.

*squints*

Oh, wait, these are from standout bundles from 2017? Okay, then. We'd still swap around the games a bit, but hey - still their choice.

The pay whatever you want tier does include said game about goats, though (it's goofy fun, in its own way), as well a 5 Nights at Freddy's game (sigh) and Aussie-developed gem Hacknet.

Pay above the average and you get an additional four games. We'll pick Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion as the one to try there.

And, of course, there's a premium tier, set at a pretty neat ten bucks this time. It'll net you Dead by Daylight and... actually, that's it, aside from a couple of bucks worth of Humble Wallet funds if you happen to be a monthly subscriber. Click right here if any of this grabs your interest. Our personal call is to go after Hacknet.