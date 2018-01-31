Humble Rockstar bundle includes... a lot of stuff

GTA 5 is, of course, not among said stuff. But we still expect this one to turn some heads.

Well, this is a generous package, even if several of these games are showing their age, and all of them are obviously PC releases without a console version in sight. Sorry to anybody hoping to see Red Dead Redemption there.

As has become the standard, there are three price tiers, with one US dollar getting you a pair of GTA games that I personally hate but everyone else loves, as well as a couple of friends that will hopefully get some play time.

Step it up to just under ten bucks and things get more interesting: L.A. Noire headlines, and while clearly not the remastered version, it does put the pricing of that Switch release in its place.

Finally, fifteen dollars will get you a GTA game that I don't hate, as well as the pretty divisive Max Payne 3. We're inclined to suggest you go all in on this bundle, which you can access right here.