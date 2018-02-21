Humble Classics Return Bundle is the best in some time

As you would expect, this one is packed with sequels to long established classic games, and by golly, a lot of them are very good.

I'm not even going to wait until the bottom of this post to link you up. Just click here, buy the premium tier, and be very happy with yourself.

But if you really must know more, then know that every single one of the included games has a very positive rating over at Steam, and that the lowest, pay what you want tier includes Broken Sword 5 (maybe the best in the series since the first), two Shadowrun games, and a little Tex Murphy just to sweeten the pot.

Step it up by beating the average (presently US$8.30) and you'll get even more Shadowrun, Wasteland 2 and a couple of extra goodies.

We do suggest paying the full fifteen bucks to also get Torment: Tides of Numenera and Dreamfall Chapters, though. They're both rough diamonds, the charm of which easily outweighs the rough edges. Kinda like Shitbot. What a cool character.