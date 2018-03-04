Humble Bundle wants you to try some fighting games on PC

To be honest, consoles still make more sense for most people, but this is pretty good value.

The bad news: Don't expect any mainline Street Fighter, Tekken or Mortal Kombat here.

The somewhat better news: You can pay what you want to get your hands on some Guilty Gear, Blaz Blue and Skullgirls action. That's a pretty neat pay what you will tier.

Beat the average and You can add Street Fighter X Tekken and Acarna Heart 3 to the mix.

Go all in with nine American dollars (that's pretty cheap, still) and you can add the confusingly named Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- and Rivals of Aether to your collection that is already likely larger than you'll ever take time to properly master. Click here if it grabs your interest. just make sure you at least have a gamepad.

