HTC’s U12+ is a buttons-free Android flagship that wants you to see its inner beauty

By
HTC&#8217;s U12+ is a buttons-free Android flagship that wants you to see its inner beauty

Smooth operator.

Reeling off specs for a flagship Android phone is these days almost a copy and paste job. 6-inch 1440x2880 display. Snapdragon 845 processor. 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Oreo 8. Yawn. What we want is something distinct, and that’s what you get with the HTC U12+.

The dual camera system is a 12MP/16MP combo effort, with a Sonic Zoom feature that zeros in on sound and voices when capturing an impromptu masterpiece. But the real wow factor is how the device looks and feels. Haptic sensors replace buttons. Hold the sides and the screen won’t rotate. And the ‘liquid surface’ multi-layered glass construction has an eye-dazzling shimmering effect. If it all feels a bit too modern, leaving you on the verge of future shock, you’re covered, too: grab the Translucent Blue model, which channels the original iMac by providing a glimpse of the phone’s innards.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
android high-end smartphones htc news smartphone u12+

Most Read Articles

And just like that, Pok&#233;mon Go is good again

And just like that, Pokémon Go is good again
WWDC 2018: What to expect at Apple's big conference

WWDC 2018: What to expect at Apple's big conference
Best free email backup tools

Best free email backup tools
Head2Head: LibreOffice 6 vs Microsoft Office

Head2Head: LibreOffice 6 vs Microsoft Office
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?