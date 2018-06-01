When deep into a gaming session, a pair of cans clamped to your bonce, your ears tend to get a bit toasty. HP wants to banish such discomfort to gaming hell, alongside Atari joysticks and Night Trap, through the OMEN by HP Mindframe Headset (TBC).

Due in the second half of 2018, this headset solves the problem of hot ears by way of active earcup cooling technology. According to HP, a thermoelectric device inside the earcup conducts heat from the acoustic chamber towards the outside. This is combined with a reportedly pillow-like luxurious fit, DTS Headphone:X and 7.1 virtual surround sound, and a noise-cancelling unidirectional mic with instant mute when it’s flipped up.

That little lot should keep you cool in even the toughest gaming scenarios.