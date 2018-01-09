HP unveils "world's most powerful convertible PC" - the HP Spectre x360 15

Fresh off the back of Intel unveiling its Radeon RX Vega M3 graphics line, HP has become one of the first manufacturers at CES 2018 to announce products that will take advantage of the chips - namely, the HP Spectre x360 15.

Being dubbed the world's most powerful convertible PC, by HP itself we should add, the company is pitching the third-generation Spectre x360 model at "creative enthusiasts."

It comes in two models. The first runs the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 8705G processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics, giving the Spectre x360 15 a reported 12-hour battery life.

The second features a quad core 8th Gen Intel Core processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 graphics, promising up to 13.5 hours of battery life. Both versions come with Fast Charge Technology, getting the Radeon model up to 50% in half an hour, and the NVIDIA model up to 90% in 90 minutes.

Both are made using aluminium, measure 19.5mm thick and weigh 2.09kg (4.62lbs). They come in "Dark Ash Silver with Copper Luxe accents", or silver and copper, and the hinges have been improved - a seemingly minor change but one that makes it easier to transition between laptop and tablet.

Elsewhere, the speakers now sit above the keyboard. The 4K UHD, 15.6-inch display, which can also be used with the HP Tilt Pen - sold separately - features Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and the HP Spectre x360 15 comes with an IR camera and a fingerprint reader to add biometric security.

OMEN X 65 and Game Stream

Beyond HP's convertible laptops, the company used CES 2018 to reveal its OMEN X 65 Big Format Gaming Display (BFDG) with NVIDIA G-Sync, and OMEN Game Stream.

As the number suggests, the OMEN X 65, has a 4K 65in display, running a 120Hz refresh rate. Compatible with NVIDIAG-Sync and NVIDIA SHIELD, the monitor can be used for gaming, streaming films, TV shows, and music.

And speaking of streaming, OMEN Game Stream lets you play games "anywhere and at anytime" by leveraging the power of an OMEN PC on any Windows 10 mobile device, as long as you have a high-speed internet connection. The OMEN PC acts as a cloud gaming server to do all the heavy lifting.

The HP Spectre x360 15 is due to go on sale from March while OMEN Game Stream is planned to roll out to OMEN systems in autumn and the OMEN X 65 BFGD should go on sale in spring.