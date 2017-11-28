How to: Set up an Amazon Echo and solve setup and Wi-Fi problems

In recent months, the Amazon Echo family has grown considerably from a single Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, to the Echo 2, Echo Plus, Echo Show and (in the US only) the Echo Look - all powered by Alexa.

If you need to set up a new Echo device, after getting one in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, or are planning to get one for Christmas, here's how to setup Amazon Echo and solve the most common Amazon Echo Wi-Fi problems.

Amazon Echo Wi-Fi setup: How to set up an Amazon Echo

Plug in your Echo using its power cable. The ring light will turn blue and start spinning to let you know it's turned on. In around a minute, this blue light will turn orange, to signal the speaker is in setup mode and Alexa will welcome you to the Amazon Echo. If the orange light doesn't appear, go to step 4. Download the Amazon Alexa App from iOS or Android The setup process should start automatically and you'll be prompted to sign in with your Amazon account email and password. If the setup doesn't start automatically, or the orange light doesn't appear when you first switch on your Amazon Echo, go to Settings and select Set up a new device. Select your language and choose which device you are trying to set up from the list. This includes Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Plus and Amazon Echo Tap in the UK. The next step involves connecting the app to your Echo, and connecting your Echo to your Wi-Fi network. On the Begin Echo setup screen click Connect to Wi-Fi. The orange ring should now appear on your device. If the orange light still doesn't appear, go to step 11. Close the app, open Settings and go to Wi-Fi. If the phone has recognised your Amazon Echo device you will see a Wi-Fi network with a name that starts: Amazon-XXX. It can take up to a minute to appear in the list. Selecting this Wi-Fi network will drop your phone from your main Wi-Fi network and connect it directly to the Amazon Echo. Once connected, you will prompted to connect the Echo to your main Wi-Fi network. Enter your Wi-Fi password when asked and Echo will join the network. From this point on, any Echo device on the same network can communicate with each other and with the Amazon Alexa app. Orange light still not appearing? Press and hold the Action button for five seconds and go back to step 7.

You will need to repeat this process for every Amazon Echo and Echo Dot you connect to your network.

For more specific setup instructions for your Amazon Echo model, click the links below:

How to use an Amazon Echo

To get started with your Amazon Echo, it helps to know what the individual buttons and lights mean.

The majority of the Amazon Echo devices are controlled in a similar way (with the added extra of a touchscreen on the Echo Show) and each model comes with an action button, volume controls, a light ring and a microphone off option.

The Action Button, which you'll need to use during setup and troubleshooting, is the button with a single white dot in the centre. You can use this button to turn off the alarm and timer as well as wake up Echo.

The Volume controls are either represented with plus and minus buttons or via a ring on the Amazon Echo (known as Amazon Echo first generation) and the Echo Plus. On the latter, you can increase the volume by rotating the volume ring in a clockwise direction.

The button to disable the microphone, which stops Alexa from being able to listen to you, is depicted by a microphone with a line through it. Once disabled, the light ring will turn red. Pressing it again will turn the microphone back on.

To start using your Amazon Echo, following setup, simply say “Alexa” followed by your question or command. If it has recognised your voice, the light will turn blue to indicating it's listening.

The Amazon Echo and Echo Dot on their own don't do a whole lot - or they're certainly not as useful without enabling Alexa Skills.

Amazon Echo setup problems

My Amazon Echo won't connect to Wi-Fi

Amazon Echo devices can only connect to dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) networks that use the 802.11a/b/g/n standard. Your home Wi-Fi will run these bands/this standard but peer-to-peer networks or hotspotting won't, for example.

Test your Wi-Fi network and security

If you can't connect your Amazon Echo to your Wi-Fi network turn the device off at the plug, wait 10 seconds and repeat the setup process above.

Make sure you know your network password - this is the password needed to access your Wi-Fi network and is typically found somewhere on your router. This password is not your Amazon account password.

Check to make sure other devices, such as your phone or smart TV, are connected to the Wi-Fi. If they're not, this may signal that your Wi-Fi isn't working rather than your Amazon Echo.

If your main Wi-Fi network isn't working, reboot the router by turning it off at the plug. If it's still not working you may need to update the firmware for your router or modem hardware and the instructions will depend on your router. You can also contact your internet service provider.

If you saved your Wi-Fi password to Amazon previously, but you recently changed the password, you'll need to re-enter your new password to connect the Amazon Echo to your network again.

By default, your router may use both WPA+WPA2 for security. To resolve connection issues, switch the router security type to either WPA or WPA2 only. If the router also has an option to set the type of encryption, setting it to AES only is recommended.

Reduce Wi-Fi congestion

If you have multiple phones, tablets, Amazon Echo, smart devices, TVs and computers on your Wi-Fi network, or you're downloading or streaming apps and content, you may find your Wi-Fi struggles to keep up.

Turn off devices you aren't using to free up bandwidth.

Move your Amazon Echo closer to your router.

Keep the Amazon Echo away from possible interference, such as microwaves or baby monitors.

You can additionally connect to your router's 5 GHz Wi-Fi frequency band where possible. Many devices automatically connect to the 2.4 GHz band which can leave that band a little crowded.

Reset Amazon Echo

If this doesn't solve the problem you can also reset your devices and start from scratch. To reset your Echo device: