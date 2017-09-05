Honey, Gigabyte shrunk the GTX 1080!

All the power, half the size.

If you're aiming to build a small form factor gaming PC that doesn't skimp on gaming power, hoo-boy are you going to like Gigabyte's latest GTX 1080 card. It's a Mini ITX beast!

It's pretty impressive really - it's a full-fat GTX 1080 that delivers reference card, 1733MHz, performance, complete with three DisplayPort 1.4 connections, as well as one DVI and HDMI 2.0, operating off a single eight-pin power connector, all in a package just 17 cm long.

And it's all cooled by just one 90mm fan attached to three heatpipes!

No pricing yet, but it's a cool bit of tiny tech.