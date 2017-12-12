Here's the list of all the smartwatches getting Android Wear Oreo

Got an Android-powered smartwatch? You need to check this list.

Android Oreo is the latest version of Google's Android software. Ahead of the big reveal, it was known as Android O but its official moniker is Android 8.0.

The Android Oreo update follows the release of Android Nougat last summer and is a significant improvement. This is not the first time Google has partnered with a well-known brand for its Android Software. Android 4.4 was known as Android KitKat.

Android Wear Oreo list

Android Wear Oreo update is available for the following watches:

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Watches that are set to get the Android Wear Oreo update at a later date include: