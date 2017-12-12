Here's the list of all the smartwatches getting Android Wear Oreo

Got an Android-powered smartwatch? You need to check this list.
Android Oreo is the latest version of Google's Android software. Ahead of the big reveal, it was known as Android O but its official moniker is Android 8.0.
The Android Oreo update follows the release of Android Nougat last summer and is a significant improvement. This is not the first time Google has partnered with a well-known brand for its Android Software. Android 4.4 was known as Android KitKat.
Android Wear Oreo list
Android Wear Oreo update is available for the following watches:
Fossil Q Venture
LG Watch Sport
Louis Vuitton Tambour
Michael Kors Sofie
Montblanc Summit
Watches that are set to get the Android Wear Oreo update at a later date include:
Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
Diesel Full Guard
Emporio Armani Connected
Fossil Q Control
Fossil Q Explorist
Fossil Q Founder 2.0
Fossil Q Marshal
Fossil Q Wander
Gc Connect
Guess Connect
Huawei Watch 2
Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
LG Watch Style
Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
Michael Kors Access Dylan
Michael Kors Access Grayson
MIsfit Vapor
Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
Movado Connect
Nixon Mission
Polar M600
TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
ZTE Quartz