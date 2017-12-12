Here's the list of all the smartwatches getting Android Wear Oreo

Got an Android-powered smartwatch? You need to check this list.

Android Oreo is the latest version of Google's Android software. Ahead of the big reveal, it was known as Android O but its official moniker is Android 8.0.

The Android Oreo update follows the release of Android Nougat last summer and is a significant improvement. This is not the first time Google has partnered with a well-known brand for its Android Software. Android 4.4 was known as Android KitKat. 

Android Wear Oreo list

Android Wear Oreo update is available for the following watches:
  • Fossil Q Venture
  • LG Watch Sport
  • Louis Vuitton Tambour
  • Michael Kors Sofie
  • Montblanc Summit
Watches that are set to get the Android Wear Oreo update at a later date include:
  • Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
  • Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
  • Diesel Full Guard
  • Emporio Armani Connected
  • Fossil Q Control
  • Fossil Q Explorist
  • Fossil Q Founder 2.0
  • Fossil Q Marshal
  • Fossil Q Wander
  • Gc Connect
  • Guess Connect
  • Huawei Watch 2
  • Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
  • LG Watch Style
  • Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
  • Michael Kors Access Dylan
  • Michael Kors Access Grayson
  • MIsfit Vapor
  • Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
  • Movado Connect
  • Nixon Mission
  • Polar M600
  • TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
  • Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
  • ZTE Quartz
