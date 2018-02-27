Have you voted yet?

By
The Australian PC Awards closes at midnight this Wednesday!

Never before has there been such a thing - Australians having their say on such a momentous scale about all things PC. It is your awards and your vote. Your opinion and expertise all bundled together in a big old democratic say-so.

If you haven't voted already time is a ticking. At midnight (AEDT) on Wednesday the 28th voting closes, and with that, your chance to not only influence and reward the PC industry, but potentially also scoop up some very lovely prizes plus maybe even win tickets to the mega night in Sydney on March 22nd!

VOTE HERE VOTE NOW.

 

 

