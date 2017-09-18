Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics on Steam early access now

Card gaming collides with strategy in in SMITE spinoff.

You know that old Simpsons gag, about nuts and gum, two great flavours together at last? Well, this is just like that, only good! Hi-Rez Studios released its latest game, a CCG/XCOM mashup to early access last week.

Hand of the GodsL SMITE Tactics is both a mouthful to say and type, and comes in a variety of forms. The base game is free to play, so that's a plus, but if you want a little boost, paid versions start at $US4.99.

“Hand of the Gods has already attracted a passionate following, and we look forward to more players downloading Hand of the Gods for free through Steam,” said Scott Zier, Executive Producer on Hand of the Gods, said last week. “We've seen a variety of strategies emerge from the content we've released so far, and we are excited to see how players will use the new cards we are thinking up.”