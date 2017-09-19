Hackers spread hidden malware to 2.7 million people through the CCleaner software

An app used by millions to optimise computer performance has been hit by a malware attack.

CCleaner is an application that helps computer-owners keep their devices optimised, by cleaning cookies, internet history and other temporary files.

The app, which had over 2 billion downloads by November last year, was used to spread malware to millions of users. It is thought that the latest version of the app infects PCs, making them part of a botnet; slave computers hackers can use at will to direct traffic for malicious purposes.

According to security investigators Cisco Talos, a version of CCleaner 5.33 downloaded in August included hidden malware. But owner Avast Piriform says it prevented the breach harming customers.

The version of CCleaner tried to connect to several unregistered web pages, presumably to download other programmes.

“On September 13, 2017 Cisco Talos immediately notified Avast of our findings so that they could initiate appropriate response activities,” Cisco Talos said in a blog post.

What makes this attack unusual is it comes from a legitimate version of a trusted app.

“By exploiting the trust relationship between software vendors and the users of their software, attackers can benefit from users' inherent trust in the files and web servers used to distribute updates,” says Talos.

However, the company that owns CCleaner, Avast Piriform, says the breach did not harm any of their customers.

“Piriform believes that these users are safe now as its investigation indicates it was able to disarm the threat before it was able to do any harm,” says an Avast spokesperson.

But Talos says the malware could expose a wider security problem. “The presence of a valid digital signature on the malicious CCleaner binary may be indicative of a larger issue,” it says.

Craig Williams, a researcher at Talos, said it was a sophisticated attack since it penetrated a trusted supplier. This is similar to June's NotPetya attack hidden in infected Ukrainian accounting software.

“There is nothing a user could have noticed,” Williams said, noting that the optimisation software had a proper digital certificate, which means that other computers automatically trust the program.

This article originally appeared at alphr.com