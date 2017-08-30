Hackers leak more celeb nude pics - Dakota Johnson joins Miley Cyrus

Hackers leak more celeb nude pics - Dakota Johnson joins former sports couple Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn, actress Kristen Stewart, performers Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee, and model Stella Maxwell.

The same hackers behind the unauthorised access of celebrities' iCloud accounts and the subsequent postings of nude photographs are believed to be behind the recent leak of nude photos of “Fifty Shades” actress Dakota Johnson.

The actress is reportedly “horrified” at the release of the photos, which show her semi-nude in her shower with another actress and topless poolside with friends, according to a report by India.com.

An unnamed source, calling for a crackdown on hackers, allegedly told media outlets that the actress, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffin, was considering joining the ranks of other celebrities who are suing the website that posted the pictures, the report said.

Previously, a website known for publishing images stolen from celebrity's hacked accounts posted nude or revealing photos of former sports couple Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn, actress Kristen Stewart, performers Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee, and model Stella Maxwell.

In response to the unauthorised publishing of private photos, Woods and McPhee have already threatened legal action against the website, Celebrity Jihad, if it does not remove the content, TMZ has reported.

TMZ also reported that an intimate photo of Vonn and Woods, who were dating for roughly two years before their 2015 split, was stolen from Vonn's personal files. “It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn's spokesman said in an exclusive statement issued to People.

In April 2017, Celebrity Jihad and other websites reportedly published celebrity photos that were stolen in an iCloud hacking campaign that came to be known as Celebgate 2.0. The name was derived from the original Celebgate photo hacking scandal, which resulted in the 2017 conviction of Ryan Collins, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being convicted of using phishing scams to gain access to various personalities' iCloud and Gmail accounts.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com