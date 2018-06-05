Group FaceTime, app management and performance boosts are added to iOS 12

The biometric login technology will also reportedly appear on iPads.

Apple used its WWDC conference keynote overnight to confirm the new and tweaked features users and developers alike can expect to find in the latest iteration of its mobile operating system - iOS 12 - when it arrives for general release.

New features include beefed-up augmented reality features for developers, in the form of ARKit 2, Group Facetime - with the ability to chat with up to 32 participants at one time - new animojis and the ability to create emjois that are more like you (memojis).

That's in addition to ways to help users better strike a balance between the time they're depending on their device and using apps as well as Siri shortcuts to provide better assistance in a range of ways from lost keys to more advanced functionality

ARKit 2 is going big on shared experiences and helping developers to unleash their imagination.

The focus is ensuring superb performance, even for older devices running the OS, according to Apple. That's because even those with older handsets or tablets like to be on the latest version of the software - some 81% of the more than one billion Apple devices out there are running the latest version of the OS, with iOS 11 boasting 95% user satisfaction levels.

The camera in iOS 12 is 70% faster to launch, while the keyboard is much more responsive and up to 50% faster. Indeed, Apple said, even when you're multitasking and demanding more of the system, apps can generally launch up to twice as quickly as before.

There's also a new 'For You' section in Photos, which helps identify photos you might want to share with friends and, then, on receipt, searches their photos from the same event and suggests ones you may have missed they might want to share back.

"We’re very excited about the new communications features we’re bringing to iPhone and iPad with Memoji, a more personal form of Animoji, fun camera effects and Group FaceTime," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

"With iOS 12, we’re enabling new experiences that weren’t possible before. We’re using advanced algorithms to make AR even more engaging and on-device intelligence to deliver faster ways to get things done using Siri."