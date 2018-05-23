Grimes' boyfriend concedes the Model 3 does have a braking issue

A review of the electric car, by Consumer Reports, raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the braking on the Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted his company's Model 3 range does have an issue with braking.

A review of the electric car, by Consumer Reports, raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the braking on the Model 3, and the impact this has on stopping distances. In particular, Consumer Reports said the average braking distance of 152ft (46m) was "far worse than any contemporary car tested".

Initially, Tesla played down the claims, stating that its own tests pushed this average down to 133ft "when conducting the 60-0 mph stops using the 18in Michelin all season tyre," and as low as 126ft with all tyres currently available.

Yet Musk later tweeted that the issue could be fixed via a firmware update and said he will be issuing this update to all cars before the end of this week.

Looks like this can be fixed with a firmware update. Will be rolling that out in a few days. With further refinement, we can improve braking distance beyond initial specs. Tesla won’t stop until Model 3 has better braking than any remotely comparable car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2018

​"With further refinement, we can improve braking distance beyond initial specs. Tesla won’t stop until Model 3 has better braking than any remotely comparable car," Musk tweeted, before adding: "Also, Consumer Reports has an early production car. Model 3 now has improved ride comfort, lower wind noise & many other small improvements. Will request that they test current production."