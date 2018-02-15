Grab yourself a couple of free PC games (update)

And, hey - while they both have a good deal of age, they're both worth a peek. But be quick!

Update: King of Fighters may have slipped past, but GoG has updated the promotion. You can now grab Dungeons 2 free for a limited time, with flash sales still ongoing. The article image has been changed to reflect this.

Also, you can grab a couple of Mega Drive titles through the next stage of Sega's Make War, Not Love campaign. It's a good month for thrifty PC gaming!

Original: Very quick, as may be the case. It turns out that GoG has been giving away King of Fighters 2002 to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and at present (it's late - sorry!), only a couple of hours remain.

If you miss that, though, then maybe open that Origin account you registered to play that one game that one time? Dead Space is currently on the house, and is a fantastic reminder of that brief period where EA seemed to be turning into an admirable publisher.