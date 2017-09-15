Grab Psychonauts free from Humble

Psychonauts 2 information drop incoming some time soon? We wouldn't count it out.

The headline says basically all you need to know here - for a limited time, you can grab Psychonauts for PC absolutely free from the Humble store. Sure, it's an old game, and typically only runs ten bucks anyway - but it's also really goog. Like, still good. And you should totally give it a go, especially for zero dollars. It's also a very good PC port; especially for its era.

And if you need to spend, maybe put some charity money towards this pretty good looking Capcom x Sega x Atlus bundle.