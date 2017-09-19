Google Pixel 2 launch date revealed as 4 October

The press has received its invites to the launch event.

The Google Pixel 2 will be officially unveiled on 4 October, it would seem, with journalists around the world receiving invites to the press event.

Although the invite doesn't state it will definitely be the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2XL, the branding around the launch event reads "Ask more of your phone," which to us is a pretty big giveaway. Not only have journalists received the invites, but it's also backed by a pretty impressive billboard and online marketing campaign suggesting something big is definitely coming in the next few weeks.

The campaign is centred around users asking why their phone doesn't perform particularly well, such as, "what’s wrong with my phone’s battery?" "why doesn’t my phone understand me?" "why is my phone always out of storage?" and "why is my smartphone so slow?" suggesting the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will attempt to address some of the many bugbears users have with their smartphones.

It's expected that Google will also announce some accessories alongside the new flagships, including the possibility of wireless earphones to go head to head against the Apple AirPods.

There seems to be more evidence to suggest this is definitely the launch date for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL...the original Google Pixel was unveiled on 4 October 2016. Now if that's not a big giveaway, we don't know what is.