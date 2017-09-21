Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL images, storage and price leak

They are reportedly going to come in 64GB and 128GB versions.

New details of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL have leaked including their price and colour options.

Website Droid Life revealed yesterday the Google Pixel 2 colours, storage capacity and price. It will reportedly come in three colours which are "Kinda Blue", "Just Black" and "Clearly White".

Here is the Pixel 2 in “Kinda Blue,” White, and Black – Starting at $649. #Pixel2 https://t.co/yIaNJUAz7f pic.twitter.com/Aou8HtbcLD — Droid Life (@droid_life) September 19, 2017

The device is said to be sold with 64GB for $649 and 128GB for $US749. It can be paid for in monthly installments, and the 64GB version will cost $US27.04 over 24 months and the 128GB version will cost $US31.21 per month.

Furthermore, it also had information about the Google Pixel 2 XL. The device will come in a "Black & White" and a "Just Black" version which will be available in 64GB or 128GB storage.

The 64GB model is thought to cost $US849 whereas the 128GB may be priced at $US949.

Google will also offer the option to pay in monthly installments for both versions, with the 64GB at $US35.38 a month and the 128GB version at $US39.54 a month.

The Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are set to be unveiled on October 4, which is two weeks away. Details of the phone should appear on the Google Store here once it goes live.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to have a 5.99in, 1440p OLED screen. The XL will also reportedly feature a model with 128GB storage, as seen above, and run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor.

This could fit a lot of power in your hand at 2.45GHz on 4GB of RAM for both devices. The Google Pixel 2 may also have a squeezable frame feature similar to the HTC U11 after FCC filings show a feature called "Active Edge".