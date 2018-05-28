Google Home sales overtake Amazon Echo for first time

The search giant shipped almost a million more devices in the first quarter of this year.

Google shifted more of its Home and Home Mini devices than Amazon sold its Echo smart home speaker in the first quarter of 2018, according to Canalys.

The research firm revealed Google shipped 3.2 million Google Home and Google Home Minis, while Amazon sold 2.5 million of its Amazon Echo collection, comprising the Echo, the Echo Dot, and the Echo Plus.

Canalys' study covered the entire smart speaker market. Amazon and Google were the frontrunners in terms of marketshare, although 9 million total units were sold in the first three months altogether.

Google's late success isn't really surprising though. It only launched its Home speaker in 2016, a year after Amazon's speaker made its debut. This latency has continued throughout Google's smart speaker lifecycle, with Google launching its Home Mini almost 18 months after Amazon unveiled the Echo Dot pint-sized device.

“Google has several advantages over Amazon that have helped it move ahead,” said Canalys Analyst Ben Stanton. “But its biggest advantage is in the channel. Operators and retailers tend to prioritize Google’s speakers over those from Amazon, as Amazon is in the tricky position of being a direct competitor. But Amazon is fighting back hard, and the sheer quantity of Alexa Skills and smart home integrations will be tough for any competitor to match.”