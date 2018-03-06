Google gets sued for denying "right to be forgotten" request

A businessman, whose "right to be forgotten" request was denied by Google to "defend the public's right to access lawful information", has filed a lawsuit in the high court in a bid to make Google remove references to his criminal past.

A businessman, whose "right to be forgotten" request was denied by Google to "defend the public's right to access lawful information", has filed a lawsuit in the high court in a bid to make Google remove online references to his criminal past.

The businessman was convicted in the late 1990s for his role in a business malpractice that had garnered widespread condemnation. Having served his sentence, he now wants any online references to the conviction to be removed so that his past does not affect his relations or his business interests. The online references in question are several search results that link to old news articles on his conviction.

However, Google is contesting his right to be forgotten, stating that he can not "rewrite history" or "tailor his past". The company added that the business malpractice he was involved in was "serious and sustained" and "involved deceptive and misleading criminal practices".

The company said it reserves the right to not honour "right to be forgotten" requests if it feels that an individual's right to privacy does not outweigh the public interest in the existence of such information in the public domain. According to a judgment delivered by the European Union's court of justice in 2014, right to be forgotten can be exercised only if the data that an individual wants removed is irrelevant or outdated.

Commenting on the question of an individual's right to be forgotten and the public's right to access lawful information, Ralph Echemendia, known to many as "The Ethical Hacker" and CEO of Seguru, says that while selective disclosure of personal information is considered by many to be a basic human right, the public's “right” to access “lawful” information is not a human right, but is being used as a defence by Google's legal team.

"Law and regulation is usually ten years behind the use of technology and in many cases not necessarily in the interest of the individual. Legal does always not mean ethical. It's also important to consider that in today's cloud-based environment, your information is no longer stored on just one hard drive, but in many across the world. This means many different laws could be applied to this data, not just those that are in place in the country in which the company is headquartered," he says.

"With GDPR kicking in this year (in the UK), it will certainly be very interesting to see if the regulations coming into force will help or have a detrimental effect on our privacy."

While it is for the courts to decide if an individual's right to be forgotten is supreme and not subject to the public interest, what is more pertinent is whether today's companies are equipped enough to honour such requests, considering that a landmark data protection law that expressly allows such requests to be made, is less than three months away.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com