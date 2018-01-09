GoG has gotten resolutions confused with spending

Or maybe that's just somebody's cynical way of saying they're having a sale. That's probably it.

Actually, that's exactly it. GoG is having a sale. Just in case you're disappointed that you managed to avoid the Steam one, or something. Honestly, though, I expect that more people resolved to buy fewer sale games than more this year, especially on PC, so calling each sale line-up a 'resolution' seems a mite mean.

Still, if you've cash (and time) to spare, you've until the fifteenth to hop on over to GoG and buy yourself some cheap goodies.