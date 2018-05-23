Go grab Unreal Gold for free

Arguably the original graphics card showpiece is available at no cost right now.

2018 keeps on trucking along as the year of the free games. The latest freebie may not be the newest (it's, what... *counts*... twenty!?), but it is available from more than just one place, which is nice.

There's some historical relevance here, too - Unreal was the start of something big for the graphics engine world, was the unquestioned showpiece of its day, and was the first game that Hyper gave 97% to - the highest score ever given before moving to a simpler ten-point rating system. Granted, that was based on LAN experieriences with the multiplayer and may have been lower had it been properly tested online.

Anyway, while Unreal itself isn't as good of a game as Half-Life would later prove to be, it's still a fun relic, and you can freely grab it on your Steam account or over at GoG for the next day or two.