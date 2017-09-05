Glory to music and mankind, we have a NieR tribute album

Well, we guess it's a tribute album? Seems to make the most sense.

So, here's something that slipped under the radar over the weekend, a self-described hybrid orchestral pop arrangement album made up of material from NieR: Automata. Well, of covers from said game.

This is something that you should take note of. Automata is a fantastic game, and among its many qualities it may be the soundtrack that received the most universal praise. We wouldn't be surprised if an OC Remix album appeared somewhere down the line.

For now, though, we have the Materia Collective-published Glory to Mankind, and after a couple of listens we're seriously considering coughing up the ten American dollars to own it in FLAC format. You can, of course, listen for free via the link above. Or just punch the title in the next time you have Spotify open on your phone.