Get yourself on the podium with DJI’s latest pair of drone goggles

Race to the finish line.

Drone racing has really started to take off (ahem) in the last few years, so it’s no great surprise that DJI has launched an updated pair of its popular goggles with competitive pilots in mind. The DJI Goggles RE (Racing Edition) adopt a matte black exterior with a red leather inner headband. Put them on and you get a FPV of your device, which you can control using the head-tracking gimbal mode.

Transmission resolution is 1280x960 HD, and with latency as low as 50ms, everything should look buttery smooth as you take those corners. Control range is up to 7km, so unless you decide to go seriously off-piste there should be no issues in that department. They work brilliantly with Spark, Mavic Pro and Phantom, but the OcuSync Video Transmission Module is compatible with a number of of non-DJI drones and flight controllers too, as well as land and water-based vehicles.

Grab a pair now for $549.