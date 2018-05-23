Get an Infinity Display on the cheap with Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury

By
Get an Infinity Display on the cheap with Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury

Galaxy S8 looks on a smaller budget.

It’s a bumper week for smartphone shoppers looking for flagship looks on a less-than-flagship budget. Not only is the OnePlus 6 hitting shelves, but Samsung has just unwrapped the Galaxy S Light Luxury, a phone with a mouthful of a name and a fistful of style.

Not only does it share the design of 2017’s Galaxy S8, including a wraparound 5.8in Infinity Display screen, it also retains its IP68 waterproof build, fingerprint sensor and Bixby button, as well as offering a respectable 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 660 CPU and a 16MP rear camera (that almost certainly isn’t better than the 12MP camera on the S8, despite the resolution bump).

If you’re Australian-based and interested, a word of caution: Samsung has only announced the S Light Luxury in China so far, where it’ll cost 3999 yuan.

Copyright © Stuff.tv
Tags:
budget smartphones infinity display news samsung galaxy samsung galaxy s light luxury smartphone

Most Read Articles

And just like that, Pok&#233;mon Go is good again

And just like that, Pokémon Go is good again
WWDC 2018: What to expect at Apple's big conference

WWDC 2018: What to expect at Apple's big conference
Windows 10 April Update causes havok for Intel SSD users

Windows 10 April Update causes havok for Intel SSD users
Best free email backup tools

Best free email backup tools
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?