Get an Infinity Display on the cheap with Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury

Galaxy S8 looks on a smaller budget.

It’s a bumper week for smartphone shoppers looking for flagship looks on a less-than-flagship budget. Not only is the OnePlus 6 hitting shelves, but Samsung has just unwrapped the Galaxy S Light Luxury, a phone with a mouthful of a name and a fistful of style.

Not only does it share the design of 2017’s Galaxy S8, including a wraparound 5.8in Infinity Display screen, it also retains its IP68 waterproof build, fingerprint sensor and Bixby button, as well as offering a respectable 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 660 CPU and a 16MP rear camera (that almost certainly isn’t better than the 12MP camera on the S8, despite the resolution bump).

If you’re Australian-based and interested, a word of caution: Samsung has only announced the S Light Luxury in China so far, where it’ll cost 3999 yuan.