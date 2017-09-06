Gaming continues to drive PC sales

While every other PC market is in decline, gaming machines are still a growth market.

If you're a longterm PC enthusiast, you'll be aware of a couple of trends in the market. One: PC sales are in overall decline, struggling against the rise of powerful mobile devices. Two: at the same time, nearly every PC component vendor has been slowly trending its its products towards the gaming market. Motherboards, for instance, that would have been merely high-end components a few years ago, are now being aggressively marketed as gaming products. Monitors, keyboards, PC cases, and more, are all skewing towards this market.

Why?

Well, simply, because that's where the money is, and a new report from market research company GfK confirms that the gaming PC hardware is one of the key drivers of growth in the market.

Desktop gaming PCs have seen a 55 per cent boost in revenue this year already over 2016, while portable machines have enjoyed a 24 per cent growth. Total, global revenue from gaming sales has already hit €1.5 billion. The Western European market leads this growth, with a 44 per cent market share, with the Asia-Pacific region following with 34 per cent.

And it's not just PCs seeing boosted sales - PC gaming peripherals are also seeing improved figures, with gaming monitors taking the lead with an impressive 114 per cent year on year revenue boost. This has been spearheaded by 24in plus curved screens with a high refresh rate and some form of GPU sync.

These figures come from point-of-sale figures from over 100 countries