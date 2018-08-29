Games With Gold September releases include Prison Architect, Lego Star Wars 3

Holidays are coming to an end, so here are some more games to play.

August is just about done and dusted, and if the games for this month didn't do much for you, then... maybe next month's will?

Major Nelson has updated us all on what to expect this September, and it's a fair enough offering. Prison Architect is low key for a headliner, but it's actually a pretty interesting little game with potential to suck a lot of time, albiet one better suited to PC play. The other included XBO title is Livelock, should you be more keen on teaming up with a buddy and shooting some stuff.

Backwards compatibility continues to lend value to the 360 offerings, and if you've still got that second controller out then there are worse ways to waste a rainy weekend than with Lego Star Wars 3. There's also some old school Wonder Boy, which I would encourage people to give a chance.

