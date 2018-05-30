Games With Gold June releases include Smite, Sonic All-Stars Transformed

By
Games With Gold June releases include Smite, Sonic All-Stars Transformed

A bit of a quiet month compared to last, but that there 360 racing game might be better than you expect.

No, really. Sonic & Sega All-Star Racing Transformed is a fantastic mascot racer, especially if you're equipped to play split-screen. The other 360 inclusion, Lego Indiana Jones 2, isn't a bad couch multiplayer title, either. You can jump into both when they join the lineup next month.

You're likely more interested in the XBO titles, however, and here we have Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, which is fine so long as you're not expecting a full, traditional Creed experience,and, uh... the 'gold bundle' of Smite. This is a game that is free-to-play at its core, so we suppose this gives you a more premium experience akin to pumping a whole bunch of cash into the title.

You can check the full Major Nelson post here.

Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.
Tags:
assassins creed chronicles games with gold hyper smite xbox

Most Read Articles

How to: Send large files for free

How to: Send large files for free
Explainer: What is the Kanban system and how to get started with a Kanban board

Explainer: What is the Kanban system and how to get started with a Kanban board
The Mini PC is a 5-inch Windows 10 touchscreen device small enough to slip into a pocket

The Mini PC is a 5-inch Windows 10 touchscreen device small enough to slip into a pocket
How to: Turn a Raspberry Pi into a VPN server

How to: Turn a Raspberry Pi into a VPN server

Latest competitions

WIN!!! A WD My Passport SSD, WD My Passport Ultra and a SanDisk Connect Wireless stick

WIN!!! A WD My Passport SSD, WD My Passport Ultra and a SanDisk Connect Wireless stick

One Geek to rule them all.
Would you like to receive

Our Newsletter?

Most popular tech stories