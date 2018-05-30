Games With Gold June releases include Smite, Sonic All-Stars Transformed

A bit of a quiet month compared to last, but that there 360 racing game might be better than you expect.

No, really. Sonic & Sega All-Star Racing Transformed is a fantastic mascot racer, especially if you're equipped to play split-screen. The other 360 inclusion, Lego Indiana Jones 2, isn't a bad couch multiplayer title, either. You can jump into both when they join the lineup next month.

You're likely more interested in the XBO titles, however, and here we have Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, which is fine so long as you're not expecting a full, traditional Creed experience,and, uh... the 'gold bundle' of Smite. This is a game that is free-to-play at its core, so we suppose this gives you a more premium experience akin to pumping a whole bunch of cash into the title.

You can check the full Major Nelson post here.