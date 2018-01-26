Games With Gold February releases include Shadow Warrior, Split Second

It would seem that some personal favourites have made me decide I should report on those free(ish) XBO games...



February is looking strong for XBox Live Gold subscribers. While there may be a lack of an absolute blockbuster in the line-up, the sort of games included here are those best served by the subscription service. That is to say, there's a lot of good stuff in here that many people might never bother with otherwise.

Shadow Warrior is a fantastically stupid re-invention of a less fantastically stupid 90s FPS game, and still stands on its own tier for first person sword combat. I played through this one on PC, and while I expect that using a controller is a less preferable experience, it's still highly worth a look and persevering through any early difficulty bumps.

Assassin's Creed: India is also in there, but it's the two 360 games that really round off this package to make it sparkle. Crazy Taxi still brings back fond memories of the Dreamcast, and that Split Second? That was a seriously fun racer that managed to get almost completely overlooked. It may not have the greatest longevity out there, but it's an absolute blast and well worthy of a couple of free evenings.

You can read the full post from Major Nelson here.