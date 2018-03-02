Games Watch: the 5 best new games coming out in March 2018

Here are the console and PC games that have us talking this month

Even during the slowest months of the year, you'll find the release list stocked with literally hundreds of games across consoles, PC, and mobile. It's madness.

Given that, it can be easy to overlook some magnificent game releases amidst the stack, but worry not: we're here to help. Our Games Watch column points out the five biggest and brightest games on the immediate horizon, and outlines why each seems like it'll be well worth your time and money.

With that in mind, here's your monthly compendium of the five most scintillating new releases coming before April rolls around. You can thank us later.

Kirby Star Allies

Nintendo Switch - March 16

Everyone's favourite pink puff finds a new home on Nintendo Switch this month in Kirby Star Allies, a side-scrolling game that'll look awfully familiar at first but puts a new emphasis on co-op play for up to four players.

In Star Allies, you can convert enemies into allies that fight alongside you, with both classic and new copy abilities in play as Kirby absorbs foes. You'll be able to combine some of those abilities now, and your friends can pop in to assist in the fight.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

PS4, Xbox One - March 16

Criterion's brilliant Burnout franchise is finally back… with a remastered decade-old game. But while it might not be the new entry we've been craving for ages, Burnout Paradise Remastered does revive one of the greatest racing experiences of all time.

You'll remember Paradise as the open-world entry of the bunch, letting you roam around Paradise City as you jump into frenetic races, hunt down objects to smash, and set new records with an array of cars. In addition to 4K support and visual enhancements, Remastered bundles in all of the bonus DLC for a complete, lightly modernised package.

Sea of Thieves

Xbox One, PC - March 20

Sea of Thieves looks like Rare's most exciting new game in ages, as this Xbox One/PC game drops you into a motley crew of cartoonish pirates.

It's been a while since we first went hands-on with Sea of Thieves, but the ability to work together with online partners, battle rival crews, and create your own wacky adventures grabbed us hard from the start – and the beta tests have built a lot of buzz around this game in recent months. This should be a super-fun one.

A Way Out

PC, PS4, Xbox One - March 23

Easily one of the coolest games debuted at least year's E3 show, A Way Out is a new kind of cooperative action game, tasking you with breaking out of jail with a partner and staying safely on the lam once you're on the outside.

A Way Out has no solo component: you can play couch or online co-op, with a split-screen view always showing your duo as they fight for their lives and freedom. It's from the director of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, one of the most inventive co-op games we've ever played, and it looks pretty special.

Far Cry 5

PC, PS4, Xbox One - March 27

Done with drug lords and maniacal jungle-dwellers, Far Cry 5 has settled on the series' most terrifying villain to date: American religious extremists in Montana. Yeah, it's a real trip.

Curious as that decision might seem on the surface, these rural maniacs do seem plenty intimidating in the trailers for Far Cry 5, as you play as sheriff's deputy trying to arrest the cult's leader. From our hands-on time with it, Far Cry 5 seems more focused on action than survival this time around, but the open world looks appealing and the series hasn't disappointed us yet.

