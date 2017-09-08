Free translation service stores text in the cloud for anyone to find

It has been reported that a free online translation tool Translate.com which uses machine translation service Microsoft Translator, has suffered a major data breach.

The service is used by companies and individuals wanting a quick and free translation service, and many companies use it for highly confidential material including M&A contracts and other sensitive documents, passwords and contacts.

Unfortunately, the translated via the translation web site is stored in the cloud and so is accessible online.

NRK in Norway reports that earlier this month employees in Statoil discovered that text that had been typed in on the web site could be found by anyone conducting a search. Lise Lyngsnes Randeberg, president of Tekna (The Norwegian Society of Graduate Technical and Scientific Professionals), told NRK that her organisation had carried out further tests and warned that the issue was far more widespread. Statoil did get sensitive documents removed but NRK reports that they can be recovered.

