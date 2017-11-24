Forza Horizon dev working on open-world action RPG

By
Forza Horizon dev working on open-world action RPG

And they've made some tasty new hires to help it happen.

It's been known that Playground Games intends to open a new studio to handle something other than racing games for a while now, and today we have our first real glimpse of what exactly this is all about.

According to Gamesindustry.biz, Playground has hired talent with the likes of GTA5, Metal Gear Solid and even Hellblade on the respective CVs. To go with it all, some new office space has also been secured. Click through the link for more details.

This is certainly pretty exciting. The Horizon games have all been vibrant and fun so far, and it seems that there is good bedrock for making an open-world character based game even before you add the fresh blood to the mix.

